Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP) Price Target Cut to $83.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $86.00 to $83.00 in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.11.

NASDAQ:CCEP opened at $77.07 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 12 month low of $65.74 and a 12 month high of $82.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.84.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 307.3% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,437,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,321 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 144.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,204,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,788,000 after buying an additional 711,121 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,364,000. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $26,341,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,854,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,155,000 after acquiring an additional 349,466 shares during the period. 31.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

