Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Shares Sold by Alhambra Investment Management LLC

Alhambra Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KOF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,030,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 145,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 8.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Down 0.3 %

KOF stock opened at $76.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.05. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $73.90 and a twelve month high of $104.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.7433 per share. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.71%.

KOF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.75.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.

