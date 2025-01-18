Codan Limited (OTCMKTS:CODAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Codan Limited (OTCMKTS:CODAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the December 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of CODAF stock remained flat at C$7.30 on Friday. Codan has a twelve month low of C$4.90 and a twelve month high of C$7.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$7.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.30.

Codan Limited develops technology solutions for United Nations organizations, mining companies, security and military groups, government departments, individuals, and small-scale miners. It operates through Communications and Metal Detection segments. The Communications segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets communication equipment that consists of DTC radio solutions for the wireless transmission of video and other data applications; and Zetron communications solutions.

