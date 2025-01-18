Codan Limited (OTCMKTS:CODAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Codan Limited (OTCMKTS:CODAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the December 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Codan Price Performance
Shares of CODAF stock remained flat at C$7.30 on Friday. Codan has a twelve month low of C$4.90 and a twelve month high of C$7.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$7.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.30.
Codan Company Profile
