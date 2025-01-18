Cohen Klingenstein LLC Has $779,000 Position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC lessened its stake in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,644 shares during the quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Haleon by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 104,918,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768,117 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in Haleon by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 8,887,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,407,000 after buying an additional 3,592,000 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Haleon by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 41,753,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,888,000 after buying an additional 3,307,009 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 49.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,152,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,833,000 after buying an additional 3,046,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Haleon by 25.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,084,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HLN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Haleon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Haleon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Haleon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Haleon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.95.

Haleon Stock Up 0.5 %

HLN stock opened at $9.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Haleon plc has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.69. The company has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.29.

Haleon Profile

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

