Collective Growth (OTCMKTS:CGROU) Stock Price Up 7.6% – Still a Buy?

Collective Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:CGROU – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 7.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.20 and last traded at $11.20. Approximately 1,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 2,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.41.
Collective Growth Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.20 and its 200-day moving average is $11.20.
Collective Growth Company Profile
Collective Growth Corporation intends to operate in the cannabinoid industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Austin, Texas.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Collective Growth
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- AI Demand Sparks Opportunities for These 3 Nuclear Energy Leaders
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- TSMC: Long-Term Outlook Still Strong as Geopolitical Risk Rises
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Uber’s NVIDIA Deal and Buybacks Signal Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Collective Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collective Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.