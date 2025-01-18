Comparing Guardian Pharmacy Services (NYSE:GRDN) and CVS Health (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) and Guardian Pharmacy Services (NYSE:GRDN – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for CVS Health and Guardian Pharmacy Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVS Health 0 6 13 0 2.68 Guardian Pharmacy Services 0 0 3 0 3.00

CVS Health currently has a consensus price target of $68.71, suggesting a potential upside of 30.31%. Guardian Pharmacy Services has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.16%. Given CVS Health’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CVS Health is more favorable than Guardian Pharmacy Services.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

80.7% of CVS Health shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of CVS Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares CVS Health and Guardian Pharmacy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVS Health 1.36% 10.72% 3.21% Guardian Pharmacy Services N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CVS Health and Guardian Pharmacy Services”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVS Health $357.78 billion 0.19 $8.34 billion $3.94 13.38 Guardian Pharmacy Services $1.17 billion 1.11 N/A N/A N/A

CVS Health has higher revenue and earnings than Guardian Pharmacy Services.

Summary

CVS Health beats Guardian Pharmacy Services on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates. The Health Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, specialty and mail order pharmacy, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services. It serves employers, insurance companies, unions, government employee groups, health plans, prescription drug plans, Medicaid managed care plans, CMS, plans offered on public health insurance, and other sponsors of health benefit plans. The Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segment sells prescription and over-the-counter drugs, consumer health and beauty products, and personal care products. This segment also distributes prescription drugs; and provides related pharmacy consulting and other ancillary services to care facilities and other care settings. It operates online retail pharmacy websites, LTC pharmacies and on-site pharmacies, retail specialty pharmacy stores, compounding pharmacies and branches for infusion and enteral nutrition services. The company was formerly known as CVS Caremark Corporation and changed its name to CVS Health Corporation in September 2014. CVS Health Corporation was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island.

About Guardian Pharmacy Services

Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc., a pharmacy service company, provides a suite of technology-enabled services designed to help residents of long-term health care facilities (LTCFs) in the United States. Its individualized clinical, drug dispensing, and administration capabilities are used to serve the needs of residents in lower acuity LTCFs, such as assisted living facilities and behavioral health facilities and group homes. The company’s Guardian Compass includes dashboards created using data from its data warehouse to help its local pharmacies plan, track, and optimize their business operations; and GuardianShield Programs for LTCFs. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

