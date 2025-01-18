Compass Group (LON:CPG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,466.36 ($30.01) and traded as high as GBX 2,700 ($32.85). Compass Group shares last traded at GBX 2,675 ($32.55), with a volume of 2,215,306 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,500 ($30.42) to GBX 2,600 ($31.63) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Compass Group from GBX 2,460 ($29.93) to GBX 2,900 ($35.28) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,675 ($32.55).

Get Compass Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPG

Compass Group Price Performance

Compass Group Increases Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.31. The firm has a market cap of £45.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,519.74, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,663.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,466.36.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This is a boost from Compass Group’s previous dividend of $0.21. Compass Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,789.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Dominic Blakemore sold 119,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,692 ($32.75), for a total value of £3,225,581.32 ($3,924,542.30). Also, insider Palmer Brown bought 9,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,656 ($32.32) per share, for a total transaction of £249,690.56 ($303,796.76). 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Compass Group

(Get Free Report)

Compass Group PLC is a world leading food service company, which generated annual revenues of £31.3 billion in the year to 30 September 2023. It serves meals to millions of people in c. 35 countries and employs and engages with c. 550,000 people. The Company specialises in providing food and a range of targeted support services across the core sectors of Business & Industry, Healthcare & Senior Living, Education, Sports & Leisure and Defence, Offshore & Remote, with an established brand portfolio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.