Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Short Interest Update

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,850,000 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the December 15th total of 13,880,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

CFLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Confluent from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Confluent from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Confluent from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Confluent from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Confluent in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.37.

Shares of CFLT stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $26.70. 3,761,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,136,990. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.98. Confluent has a 52 week low of $17.79 and a 52 week high of $35.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of -24.05 and a beta of 0.91.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $250.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.98 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 34.05% and a negative net margin of 38.35%. As a group, analysts forecast that Confluent will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $1,296,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,262,784. The trade was a 15.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 164,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $4,306,587.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 149,644 shares in the company, valued at $3,926,658.56. This represents a 52.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,584,712 shares of company stock worth $132,928,936. Insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Confluent by 3.6% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Confluent by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Confluent by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Confluent by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 18,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. 78.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

