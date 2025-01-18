Consolidated Lithium Metals (CVE:CLM) Stock Price Down 33.3% – Here’s What Happened

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc. (CVE:CLM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 33.3% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. 452,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 503,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Consolidated Lithium Metals Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.10.
About Consolidated Lithium Metals
Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for lithium, molybdenum, tantalum, and diamond deposits. The company holds interests in the Vallée lithium project located in the La Corne and Fiedmont townships; the Preissac La Corne Lithium portfolio located in the La Motte, La Corne, Figuery, and Landrienne townships; and the Baillargé Lithium-Molybdenite project located in Quebec.
