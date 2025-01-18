Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target Lowered to $223.00 at UBS Group

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $265.00 to $223.00 in a research note released on Friday morning. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on STZ. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.00 price target (down previously from $262.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $201.00 target price (down from $310.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.05.

NYSE STZ opened at $184.05 on Friday. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $176.51 and a twelve month high of $274.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of 49.48, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.46.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 5.29%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 13.72 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 108.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total value of $6,089,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,800.92. This represents a 77.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 660 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.00, for a total transaction of $159,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,736,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,589,044. This represents a 0.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,172 shares of company stock worth $16,778,841. Company insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellation Brands

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 887.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth $42,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

