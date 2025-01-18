Corcel (LON:CRCL) Stock Price Down 4.5% – Should You Sell?

Corcel Plc (LON:CRCL – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.17 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.17 ($0.00). 21,435,980 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 120% from the average daily volume of 9,747,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.18 ($0.00).
The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.50 and a beta of 0.90.
About Corcel
Corcel PLC is an upstream oil and gas development company with residual interests in battery metals. Its diversified portfolio includes projects in the onshore Kwanza Basin in Angola, legacy battery metal interests such as rare earth element appraisal in Western Australia, and an option to acquire gas production onshore Brazil.
