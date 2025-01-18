COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSDXF) Short Interest Update

COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSDXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,035,900 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the December 15th total of 3,831,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 25,179.5 days.

COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Price Performance

OTCMKTS CSDXF remained flat at $0.73 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.09. COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $0.97.

COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Company Profile

COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the shipment of oil, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and chemicals along the coast of the People’s Republic of China and internationally. It operates in Oil Shipment and LNG segments. The company also engages in the chartering of vessels; shipment of liquefied petroleum gas; and provision of shipping agency services.

