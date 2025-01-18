CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CPPCY) Short Interest Update

CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CPPCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
CP ALL Public Stock Performance
Shares of CP ALL Public stock remained flat at $17.28 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 667. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.69. CP ALL Public has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $19.52.
About CP ALL Public
