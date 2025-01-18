CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CPPCY) Short Interest Update

CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CPPCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

CP ALL Public Stock Performance

Shares of CP ALL Public stock remained flat at $17.28 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 667. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.69. CP ALL Public has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $19.52.

Get CP ALL Public alerts:

About CP ALL Public

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

CP ALL Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises convenience stores under the 7-Eleven name to other retailers primarily in Thailand. It operates through four segments: Convenience stores, Wholesale, Retail and Mall, and Other. The company also operates frozen food plants and bakeries; distributes various commercial cards and tickets, catalog merchandises, and food and non-food products; and retails health and beauty products.

Receive News & Ratings for CP ALL Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CP ALL Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.