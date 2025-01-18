Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $9,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 170,141.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,325,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,160,000 after buying an additional 20,313,200 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,388,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,959,000 after acquiring an additional 412,100 shares during the period. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,422,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,548,000 after acquiring an additional 73,743 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,331,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,713,000 after acquiring an additional 138,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,042,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,323,000 after acquiring an additional 59,474 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $174.68 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $146.67 and a 52-week high of $182.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.36.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

