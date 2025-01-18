Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XBI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 15.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,281,000 after buying an additional 20,685 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 184.4% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 10,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 6,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $87.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $81.14 and a 1 year high of $105.47.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

