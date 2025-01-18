Creative Medical Technology (NASDAQ:CELZ) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.40 and traded as low as $2.18. Creative Medical Technology shares last traded at $2.27, with a volume of 8,355 shares.

Creative Medical Technology Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.78.

Creative Medical Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc, a commercial stage biotechnology company, focuses on novel biological therapeutics in the fields of immunotherapy, endocrinology, urology, neurology, and orthopedics in the United States. The company offers CaverStem to treat erectile dysfunction; FemCelz for the treatment of loss of genital sensitivity and dryness; and StemSpine, a regenerative stem cell procedure to treat degenerative disc disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Medical Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Medical Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.