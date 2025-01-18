Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE) Price Target Cut to C$1.25 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.65 to C$1.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Critical Elements Lithium Stock Down 1.3 %

CVE:CRE opened at C$0.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a current ratio of 16.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$82.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 0.37. Critical Elements Lithium has a one year low of C$0.33 and a one year high of C$1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.47.

Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Critical Elements Lithium will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Critical Elements Lithium Company Profile

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, platinum group, and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 244.99 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

