Cronos Group (CVE:MJN) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Cronos Group Inc (CVE:MJN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$12.15 and traded as low as C$11.90. Cronos Group shares last traded at C$12.15, with a volume of 1,388,975 shares trading hands.

Cronos Group Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.15.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc, formerly PharmaCan Capital Corp, is a Canada-based cannabis company. The Company operates two Licensed Producers (LPs) regulated within Health Canada’s Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (the ACMPR) and holds a portfolio of investments in other Licensed Producers and ACMPR applicants.

