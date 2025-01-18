Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.13 and traded as high as $10.40. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust shares last traded at $10.26, with a volume of 15,969 shares.
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Stock Down 0.6 %
The company has a market cap of $61.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.14.
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0623 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is 66.96%.
Institutional Trading of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust
About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cross Timbers Royalty Trust
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- AI Demand Sparks Opportunities for These 3 Nuclear Energy Leaders
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- TSMC: Long-Term Outlook Still Strong as Geopolitical Risk Rises
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Uber’s NVIDIA Deal and Buybacks Signal Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.