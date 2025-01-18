Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.13 and traded as high as $10.40. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust shares last traded at $10.26, with a volume of 15,969 shares.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $61.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.14.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0623 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is 66.96%.

Institutional Trading of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust ( NYSE:CRT Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

