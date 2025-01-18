CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Price Up 0.9% – Here’s What Happened

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $369.02 and last traded at $365.39. Approximately 588,370 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 2,561,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $362.02.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRWD. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.38.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $355.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 700.01, a PEG ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.44, for a total transaction of $1,361,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 120,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,954,251.12. This represents a 3.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,036 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.48, for a total value of $1,613,937.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 816,730 shares in the company, valued at $261,745,630.40. This represents a 0.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 110,351 shares of company stock worth $38,935,113. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

