Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Short Interest Down 6.6% in December

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,765,700 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the December 15th total of 7,246,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,464,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Curaleaf Stock Performance

Shares of Curaleaf stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.51. The company had a trading volume of 597,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,758. The firm has a market cap of $981.33 million, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.64. Curaleaf has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on CURLF shares. Roth Capital upgraded Curaleaf to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. Cormark downgraded Curaleaf from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

About Curaleaf

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations. The company offers flower, pre-rolls, flower pots, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing which includes pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, such as mints, distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.

