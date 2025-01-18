CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Short Interest Update

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,380,000 shares, a growth of 51.2% from the December 15th total of 4,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 815,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVB Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVBF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,649,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,399,000 after purchasing an additional 816,176 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 3.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,952,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,251,000 after acquiring an additional 181,769 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,164,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,401,000 after acquiring an additional 15,628 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in CVB Financial by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 628,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,843,000 after acquiring an additional 17,483 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in CVB Financial during the third quarter worth about $8,653,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

CVB Financial Price Performance

CVBF traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 766,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,252. CVB Financial has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $24.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.63.

CVB Financial Dividend Announcement

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 28.29%. The firm had revenue of $126.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CVB Financial will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 55.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of CVB Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on CVB Financial from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CVB Financial

CVB Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.