CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.55 and traded as high as $3.90. CVD Equipment shares last traded at $3.77, with a volume of 32,585 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVD Equipment in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $26.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.56.

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The CVD Equipment segment offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications.

