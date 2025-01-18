CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,536,400 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the December 15th total of 2,948,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 35,364.0 days.
CyberAgent Price Performance
Shares of CYAGF remained flat at $6.82 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.89 and its 200-day moving average is $6.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 0.50. CyberAgent has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29.
CyberAgent Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CyberAgent
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Top ETFs That Beat the Market in 2024 and Could Do It Again
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- J.B. Hunt Leads Truckers Lower: Buy Them While They’re Down?
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 01/13 – 01/17
Receive News & Ratings for CyberAgent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberAgent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.