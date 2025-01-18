CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,536,400 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the December 15th total of 2,948,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 35,364.0 days.

Shares of CYAGF remained flat at $6.82 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.89 and its 200-day moving average is $6.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 0.50. CyberAgent has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29.

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers internet advertising agency and ad technology services; and smartphone games.

