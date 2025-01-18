Cypress Development (CVE:CYP) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Cypress Development Corp. (CVE:CYP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.09 and traded as high as C$1.09. Cypress Development shares last traded at C$1.09, with a volume of 33,605 shares changing hands.

Cypress Development Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 42.15 and a current ratio of 42.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$159.72 million and a PE ratio of -43.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.09.

About Cypress Development

Cypress Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for lithium, zinc, and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Clayton Valley project that covers an area of approximately 5,430 acres located in southwest Nevada.

