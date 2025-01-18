Cypress Wealth Services LLC Invests $250,000 in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 1,481.8% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 175.3% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of MRVL opened at $124.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.46. The company has a market capitalization of $107.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.41. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.19 and a fifty-two week high of $126.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.12%.

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,807,097.50. This represents a 1.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total transaction of $484,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,823,637.88. The trade was a 5.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,755 shares of company stock worth $4,099,650. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.08.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

