Cypress Wealth Services LLC Lowers Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lessened its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PDEC. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. O Connor Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the third quarter worth approximately $268,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the third quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

Shares of BATS:PDEC opened at $38.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $851.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.60.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

