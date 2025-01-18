D2L Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTLIF) Short Interest Down 20.0% in December

D2L Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTLIF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
D2L Price Performance
Shares of DTLIF remained flat at C$12.46 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.27. D2L has a 52 week low of C$6.17 and a 52 week high of C$13.47.
D2L Company Profile
