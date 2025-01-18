D2L Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTLIF) Short Interest Down 20.0% in December

D2L Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTLIF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

D2L Price Performance

Shares of DTLIF remained flat at C$12.46 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.27. D2L has a 52 week low of C$6.17 and a 52 week high of C$13.47.

D2L Company Profile

See Also

D2L Inc cloud-based learning software for higher education institutions, kindergarten to grade 12 schools and districts, and private sector enterprises in Canada, the United States, and rest of world. The company offers Brightspace, a cloud-based learning platform that designs as the doorway to an all-in-one learning ecosystem; Performance+, an advanced predictive analytics package that comprising advanced analytics dashboards, insights report builder, the student success system, and D2L Brightspace LeaP; Creator+, an authoring system helping educators with authoring tools, game-based learning, awards leaderboard, Brightspace capture, and course catalogue; and D2L Wave, a free-to-use workforce education marketplace that simplifies the search for skill-aligned courses and programs for employees, and streamlines the approval, registration, and payment administration workflows for employers.

