Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S (OTCMKTS:DPBSF) Shares Down 3.4% – Time to Sell?

Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S (OTCMKTS:DPBSF – Get Free Report) was down 3.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$28.33 and last traded at C$28.33. Approximately 726 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$29.31.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$30.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$36.29.
Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S Company Profile
Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S, a shipping company, owns and operates dry cargo and tanker vessels worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Assets & Logistics, and Freight Services & Trading. The Assets & Logistics segment owns and charters in long-term vessel capacity; and charters out its capacity of owned and long-term chartered tonnage to Freight Services & Trading.
