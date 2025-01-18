Datatec (OTCMKTS:DTTLY) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Datatec Limited (OTCMKTS:DTTLY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.24 and last traded at $5.24, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.43.

Datatec Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.97.

Datatec Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.086 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th.

About Datatec

Datatec Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and communication technology (ICT) solutions and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Westcon International, Logicalis International, Logicalis Latin America, and Corporate and Management Consulting. The company distributes cyber security, network infrastructure, unified collaboration products, data centre solutions, and channel services; and offers financing/leasing solutions for ICT customers.

