Davis Commodities (NASDAQ:DTCK) Shares Up 2.7% – Here’s Why

Davis Commodities Limited (NASDAQ:DTCK – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.13 and last traded at $1.13. 49,980 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 87,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average is $1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Davis Commodities Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an agricultural commodity trading company in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company trades in agricultural commodities, including sugar, rice, and oil and fat products under the Maxwill and Taffy brands. It also provides warehouse storage and logistic, as well as agency services.

