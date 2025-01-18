DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc Has $1.52 Million Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc cut its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,534 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences comprises approximately 1.4% of DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth $30,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 138.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 31.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

EW opened at $69.77 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $58.93 and a 1 year high of $96.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.60.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 70.82% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $1,647,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,526 shares in the company, valued at $13,084,848.66. The trade was a 11.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $327,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,593.52. The trade was a 9.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $2,195,180 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on EW. Barclays upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.48.

View Our Latest Report on Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.