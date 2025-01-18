Decker Retirement Planning Inc. Takes $26,000 Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 963,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,292,000 after purchasing an additional 516,715 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 11.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,577,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $439,665,000 after buying an additional 255,387 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 87.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 505,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,136,000 after buying an additional 235,145 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 909.9% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 209,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,815,000 after acquiring an additional 189,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,250,000. 17.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

NYSE TRI opened at $159.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.43. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12-month low of $148.08 and a 12-month high of $176.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $71.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.72.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.10.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

