Decker Retirement Planning Inc. Takes $39,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOT. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 137.1% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,473,000 after purchasing an additional 23,862 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 124.9% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 77,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Etfidea LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $266.23 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $212.81 and a 52 week high of $275.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.63. The firm has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

