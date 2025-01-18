Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Holdings Raised by Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 8,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 2.0% in the third quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DE. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $538.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $442.83.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $456.57 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $340.20 and a 12-month high of $469.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $430.22 and its 200-day moving average is $401.33.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.20 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 25.31%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

