Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,619 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $7,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 8,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE traded up $17.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $456.57. 2,315,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,286. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $340.20 and a 1-year high of $469.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $430.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $401.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.20 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 25.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Deere & Company from $538.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Deere & Company from $401.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Deere & Company from $448.00 to $477.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $442.83.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

