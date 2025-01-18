DeFi Technologies (OTC:DEFTF) Trading Up 12% – Here’s What Happened

DeFi Technologies Inc. (OTC:DEFTF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 12% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.11 and last traded at $3.07. Approximately 837,051 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 916,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.74.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of DeFi Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of DeFi Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised DeFi Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72.

DeFi Technologies Inc, a technology company, develops and lists exchange traded products in Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. The company provides asset management services, such as investment vehicles, indirect exposure to underlying cryptocurrencies, digital asset indexes, and other decentralized finance instruments.

