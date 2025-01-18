Defined Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Defined Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,179,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,868,000 after purchasing an additional 148,003 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,744,000 after acquiring an additional 13,430 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,064,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,128,000 after purchasing an additional 230,817 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Charter Communications by 0.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 824,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cryder Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 8.0% during the third quarter. Cryder Capital Partners LLP now owns 533,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,746,000 after purchasing an additional 39,334 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Charter Communications from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $383.89.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $351.37 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $236.08 and a 52-week high of $415.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $371.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.72. The firm has a market cap of $49.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.10.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $8.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.55 by $0.27. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 34.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

