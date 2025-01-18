Defined Wealth Management LLC Sells 196 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Defined Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 2.1% of Defined Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 116.9% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1,460.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USMV opened at $89.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

