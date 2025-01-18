DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Short Interest Up 33.8% in December

DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 498,900 shares, a growth of 33.8% from the December 15th total of 373,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,989.0 days.

DeNA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNACF opened at $15.80 on Friday. DeNA has a fifty-two week low of $8.54 and a fifty-two week high of $22.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.68.

Get DeNA alerts:

DeNA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

DeNA Co, Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online services worldwide. It operates Mobage, an entertainment platform; Yahoo! Mobage, which offers social games for PC browsers; AndApp, a platform that allows users to play mobile game apps on PC browsers under the same user account; Pococha, a social live streaming community; and IRIAM, an app which allows to livestream as an anime character.

Receive News & Ratings for DeNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DeNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.