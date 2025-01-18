DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.63 and traded as low as $13.53. DENSO shares last traded at $13.55, with a volume of 111,689 shares.

DENSO Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

About DENSO

(Get Free Report)

DENSO Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers air-conditioning systems, including thermal management heat pump system, heat pump air-conditioning systems, refrigerant products, personal heating and cooling devices, air quality system, heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DENSO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENSO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.