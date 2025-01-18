Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.86 and last traded at $23.55, with a volume of 71547 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Deutsche Börse to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

Deutsche Börse Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.35.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 26.71%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Deutsche Börse AG will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Data & Analytics; Trading & Clearing; Fund Services; and Securities Services. It engages in the trading of derivatives, electricity and gas products, emission rights, foreign exchange, and commodity products; operating EEX and 360T over the counter trading platform for financial instruments, such as foreign exchange, money market, and interest rate products; and operating as a central counterparty.

