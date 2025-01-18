Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Stake Cut by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,956,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,412 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 5.3% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $67,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,528,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,396,000 after acquiring an additional 36,331 shares during the last quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 30.3% during the third quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 138,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 32,300 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 994,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. One Degree Advisors Inc grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. One Degree Advisors Inc now owns 1,237,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,294,000 after buying an additional 50,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 17,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 5,578 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $35.47 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $28.59 and a one year high of $36.66. The company has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.21.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

