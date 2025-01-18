Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Shares Sold by Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC

Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUHP. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 447.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

DUHP stock opened at $34.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.72. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 52 week low of $28.43 and a 52 week high of $35.79. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

