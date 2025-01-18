Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Shares Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,761 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.08% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $8,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 861,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,242,000 after buying an additional 24,570 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Lauer Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC now owns 13,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 7,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 242,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFUV opened at $42.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.41 and its 200-day moving average is $41.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12-month low of $36.05 and a 12-month high of $44.61.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

