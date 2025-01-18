Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on February 20th

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 16th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 27th.

Diversified Healthcare Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -5.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Diversified Healthcare Trust to earn $0.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.3%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DHC stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $4.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 11.57, a current ratio of 11.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Diversified Healthcare Trust ( NASDAQ:DHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $373.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.80 million. Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

DHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

