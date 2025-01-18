Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL) Short Interest Update

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a growth of 32.9% from the December 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ:DHCNL opened at $15.90 on Friday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $13.73 and a one year high of $18.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.07.
Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.3906 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.83%.
