DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) Short Interest Update

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 217,400 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the December 15th total of 166,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of DLH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

Get DLH alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DLHC

DLH Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

DLHC traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $7.92. 18,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,799. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. DLH has a one year low of $7.34 and a one year high of $17.58. The firm has a market cap of $113.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.18.

In related news, CFO Kathryn M. Johnbull purchased 10,000 shares of DLH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.76 per share, for a total transaction of $77,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 528,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,102,611.12. This represents a 1.93 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DLH

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DLH by 1.5% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 93,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in DLH by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in DLH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of DLH by 299.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 8,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of DLH by 654.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 12,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

DLH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. It offers digital transformation and cyber security solutions, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, cloud enablement, cybersecurity ecosystem, big data analytics, and modeling and simulation to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, and US Navy Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DLH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.