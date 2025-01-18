Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. Decreases Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. lowered its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at $995,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 36,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 169,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,798,000 after acquiring an additional 24,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $312,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $62.76 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $57.93 and a one year high of $73.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.71 and its 200 day moving average is $66.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $6,403,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 342,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,933,220.38. The trade was a 22.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.13.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

