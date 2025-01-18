Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.A) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Dorel Industries Inc (TSE:DII.A – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.22 and traded as high as C$5.45. Dorel Industries shares last traded at C$5.00, with a volume of 567 shares changing hands.
The company has a market cap of C$20.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 3.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.70, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.64.
Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.
